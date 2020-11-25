BidaskClub Downgrades GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) to Hold

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRWG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

GRWG stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,646.32 and a beta of 2.29.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,487 shares of company stock worth $7,485,797. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

