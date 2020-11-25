BidaskClub Downgrades CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Buy

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on CareDx from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on CareDx from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $55.64 on Monday. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.95 and a beta of 0.76.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,936.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $1,568,438.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,341 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 306.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

