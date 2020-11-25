Better Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:BEEN) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.41

Better Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEEN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 31402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21.

About Better Environment Concepts (OTCMKTS:BEEN)

Better Environment Concepts Inc operates as an energy consulting company in the United States. It acquires interests in, or participates in the creation of projects while providing financial, management, and technical support to development stage businesses, primarily in the green or alternative energy industry.

