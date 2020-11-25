Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was upgraded by Wedbush to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cleveland Research raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.09.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of BBY stock opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.01. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 699,547 shares of company stock worth $81,033,527. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,561,075,000 after buying an additional 1,662,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,263,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $406,540,000 after buying an additional 636,272 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,699,000 after buying an additional 149,453 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.