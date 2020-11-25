Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $107.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Best Buy stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average of $100.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 699,547 shares of company stock worth $81,033,527. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

