Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and has increased its dividend by 14.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 49 years.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX opened at $229.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 83.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.08 and its 200-day moving average is $245.07. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.