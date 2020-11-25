Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €66.00 by Morgan Stanley

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) has been given a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.93% from the company’s previous close.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €69.43 ($81.69).

BMW stock opened at €76.68 ($90.21) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.31. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a fifty-two week high of €77.06 ($90.66).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

