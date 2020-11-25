Barrington Research Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Hillenbrand in a report issued on Thursday, November 19th. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Hillenbrand’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

NYSE HI opened at $39.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.93. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 46.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 10.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 106,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

