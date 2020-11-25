Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $37.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02. Baozun has a 1 year low of $22.19 and a 1 year high of $47.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. 86 Research began coverage on Baozun in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Baozun from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

