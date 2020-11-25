Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 3,536 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,245 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 101.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,572,000 after acquiring an additional 355,345 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 609,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after buying an additional 141,108 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1,641.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,938,000 after acquiring an additional 126,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,931,000 after acquiring an additional 118,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $27,826,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $320.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.07 and a 1-year high of $357.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $327.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.48.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

In related news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

