Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 7,979 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS opened at $138.85 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In other news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $351,004.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,619 shares of company stock worth $10,358,789. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

