Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 5,606 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Hologic by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 47.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

