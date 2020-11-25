Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 32,520 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,520 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 28.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 7.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 27.4% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KHC. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley raised The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van bought 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 29,169,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $884,129,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

