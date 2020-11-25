Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 146.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 185 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 6,773.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW opened at $150.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $172.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,117 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Northland Securities started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Cross Research raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.48.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

