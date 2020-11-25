Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.38 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,772 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WFC opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. DA Davidson upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

