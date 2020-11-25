Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raine Capital LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $323,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,938 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

