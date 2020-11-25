Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 55,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at $130,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNPS stock opened at $215.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synopsys from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

