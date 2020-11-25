Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,710 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after buying an additional 2,388,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,325 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in BlackRock by 929.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after acquiring an additional 584,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 57.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after acquiring an additional 577,342 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.58.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $699.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $639.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $576.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $700.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

