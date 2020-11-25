Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 1,396 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 37.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,439.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8,994.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,290.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,076.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $422.22 and a 52-week high of $1,490.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price (up previously from $1,260.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. 140166 raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,125.00 price objective (up from $750.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,236.53.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

