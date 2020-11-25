Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,267 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after buying an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $497,484,000 after acquiring an additional 702,457 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,258,000 after acquiring an additional 887,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.46.

Shares of COP opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 1.70.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

