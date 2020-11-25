Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avient Co. (NASDAQ:AVNT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avient in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Avient alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avient in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Avient during the third quarter worth $67,000.

NASDAQ AVNT opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. Avient has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $37.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.99.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.11 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.