Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q4 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) updated its fourth quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.04-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $999M – 1.014 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.91-3.97 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $258.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.88, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $276.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.79.

In other Autodesk news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

