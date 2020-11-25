Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $258.97 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $276.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 158.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.79.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

