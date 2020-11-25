Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of AUPH opened at $13.70 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $21.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,609,000. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,474,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,599 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,620,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,856,000 after purchasing an additional 166,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

