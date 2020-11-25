Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $577.14

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $577.14 and last traded at $578.38, with a volume of 253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $592.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRI shares. BidaskClub cut Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $622.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $640.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Atrion by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atrion by 10.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Atrion by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Atrion by 472.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Atrion by 10.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services; and marine and aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

