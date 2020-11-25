Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.96

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.96 and last traded at $51.58, with a volume of 48483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATLKY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.64.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

