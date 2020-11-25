AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 8,100 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 8,100 ($105.83) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. DZ Bank upped their target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) from GBX 7,300 ($95.37) to GBX 7,500 ($97.99) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,839.12 ($102.42).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,000 ($104.52) on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a fifty-two week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,249.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,475.34. The stock has a market cap of $110.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.11.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

