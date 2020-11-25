Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $173.35

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $173.35 and last traded at $173.35, with a volume of 3959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASHTY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.77.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashtead Group plc will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASHTY)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.