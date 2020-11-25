Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 221.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARDS. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.11.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies, or mAbs, to treat life-threatening infections. Its products include AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201, and AR-501. The company was founded by Eric J. Patzer and Vu L.

