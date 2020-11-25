Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.50

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.40 ($0.14), with a volume of 10070977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.60 ($0.13).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and a PE ratio of -30.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) Company Profile (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

