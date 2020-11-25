Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Position Increased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $2,451,980.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 448,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,458,879.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 380,639 shares of company stock worth $19,087,445. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

ADM opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.67. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $52.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

