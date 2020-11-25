Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) (LON:APP) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.40

Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) (LON:APP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of APP stock opened at GBX 29.60 ($0.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 million and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Appreciate Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 65 ($0.85).
Appreciate Group plc (APP.L) Company Profile
