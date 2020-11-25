ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 114.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $320.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.76 and a 200 day moving average of $306.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 22,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.87, for a total value of $7,452,736.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,244,291.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.