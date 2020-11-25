Analyzing Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sun Communities and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Communities 0 2 5 0 2.71 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20

Sun Communities presently has a consensus price target of $158.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.53%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $23.20, suggesting a potential downside of 5.81%. Given Sun Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Communities is more favorable than Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Sun Communities has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Sun Communities pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 72.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sun Communities has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sun Communities and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Communities $1.26 billion 11.87 $177.38 million $4.92 28.35 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust $309.18 million 6.56 $383.55 million $1.66 14.84

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sun Communities. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Sun Communities shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Communities and Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Communities 10.37% 3.93% 1.95% Washington Real Estate Investment Trust 123.40% 3.10% 1.61%

Summary

Sun Communities beats Washington Real Estate Investment Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

