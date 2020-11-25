Analyzing Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) and Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Shineco has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.7, meaning that its stock price is 170% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Shineco and Arcadia Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $23.68 million 0.41 -$6.63 million N/A N/A Arcadia Biosciences $1.17 million 29.26 -$28.81 million ($3.37) -0.94

Shineco has higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Shineco and Arcadia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco -27.99% -9.53% -8.19% Arcadia Biosciences -1,973.82% -175.11% -60.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Shineco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Shineco and Arcadia Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arcadia Biosciences has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 343.04%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than Shineco.

Summary

Shineco beats Arcadia Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers. The company also plants, processes, and distributes green and organic vegetables and fruits; and grows, cultivates, and sells yew trees that are used for the production of anti-cancer medication, as well as ornamental bonsai trees for purifying indoor air quality. In addition, it offers logistics services for agricultural products. Further, the company develops, manufactures, and distributes specialized fabrics, textiles, health supplements, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum. The company sells its Chinese medicinal products and western medicines through wholesale customers; and its 13 Ankang retail pharmacies operating under the Sunsimiao Pharmacies name, as well as 66 pharmacies operated by third parties. Shineco, Inc. sells its decoction pieces on the Anhui Bozhou Chinese medicine transaction market to medical materials companies and Chinese patent medicine factories. The company sells its Luobuma textile products online through third party e-commerce websites, as well as through distributors under the Tenethealth brand; and yew trees and agricultural products primarily through its sales personnel, and group and institutional sales. The company was formerly known as Beijing Tenet Jove Technological Development Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Shineco, Inc. in June 2005. Shineco, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications. Its products include GoodHemp, a commercial pipeline of non-GMO hemp seed varieties developed with modern crop innovation tools focused on genetic improvement of hemp; GoodWheat that redesigns wheat as a functional food adding value to the wheat supply chain by enabling a range of choices to meet consumer demands; nutritional oils; and HB4, a drought and herbicide tolerant soybean trait. The company has collaborations with Ardent Mills, LLC, Corteva AgriScience, and Arista Cereal Seeds Pty Ltd, and Bay State Milling Company. It operates in the United States, Canada, Africa, and India. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

