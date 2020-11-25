Analyzing Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) & Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) and Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.46, suggesting that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reinsurance Group of America has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.1% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Reinsurance Group of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emergent Capital and Reinsurance Group of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 1.15 $14.50 million N/A N/A Reinsurance Group of America $14.30 billion 0.59 $870.00 million $13.35 9.35

Reinsurance Group of America has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Emergent Capital and Reinsurance Group of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Reinsurance Group of America 2 3 3 0 2.13

Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus target price of $122.14, suggesting a potential downside of 2.10%. Given Reinsurance Group of America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reinsurance Group of America is more favorable than Emergent Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and Reinsurance Group of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A 30.08% 9.37% Reinsurance Group of America 3.99% 5.79% 0.84%

Summary

Reinsurance Group of America beats Emergent Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emergent Capital

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of November 31, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 588 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. On October 15, 2020, Emergent Capital, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products. The company also provides reinsurance for mortality, morbidity, lapse, and investment-related risk associated with products; and reinsurance for investment-related risks. In addition, it develops and markets technology solutions; and provides consulting and outsourcing solutions for the insurance and reinsurance industries. The company serves life insurance companies in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.

