Analysts Set Expectations for Fiserv, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

FISV has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. CSFB raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

FISV stock opened at $114.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.49. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 87.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 104.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Mirova lifted its stake in Fiserv by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Fiserv by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at $27,384,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $3,271,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

