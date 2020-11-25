Analysts Expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Post $0.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. The Ensign Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $133,267.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $67,512.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,177.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,192 shares of company stock worth $7,358,534. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.63. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Ensign Group (ENSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.