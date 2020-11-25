Analysts Expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. HSBC downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,139 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 31.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,014 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,402 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

