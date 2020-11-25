Analysts Expect Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Johnson Controls International also reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Johnson Controls International.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

NYSE JCI opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total transaction of $179,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,484.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,375,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson Controls International (JCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.