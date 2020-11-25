Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.

Shares of ADI opened at $136.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $140.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.11. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,281 shares of company stock valued at $12,271,587 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,620 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

