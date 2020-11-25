Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.
Shares of ADI opened at $136.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $140.38.
In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,281 shares of company stock valued at $12,271,587 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after buying an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199,225 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $612,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,620 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,221,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,112,000 after purchasing an additional 300,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
