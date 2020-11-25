Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Analog Devices has increased its dividend payment by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Analog Devices has a dividend payout ratio of 51.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Analog Devices to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $136.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.02. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $140.38. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,281 shares of company stock worth $12,271,587 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.58.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

