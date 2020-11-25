American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,379 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Express by 25.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after buying an additional 1,559,432 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 4.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 76,968 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.04.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock opened at $120.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average of $99.37.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

