American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Guggenheim

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AEP. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

NYSE AEP opened at $84.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $104.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $231,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $4,602,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

