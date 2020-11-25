American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will report sales of $3.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.80 billion and the highest is $3.84 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full year sales of $15.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.85 billion to $15.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $17.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Electric Power.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered American Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

Shares of AEP opened at $84.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.29. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

