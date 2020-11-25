American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

NYSE:AEO opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $48,029.52. Insiders sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America raised American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

