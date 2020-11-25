American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) announced its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

NYSE:AEO opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

