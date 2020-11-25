American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $18.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

