Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

DOX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $66.89 on Monday. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $44.05 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Amdocs by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Amdocs by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

