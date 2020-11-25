Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGM opened at $23.63 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

